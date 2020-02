Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Inline fuel filters #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 33 Posts 1,783 Inline fuel filters Just curious what everyone runs for inline fuel filters? I was using those tiny cone shaped ones with the gold colored filter inside but I feel like they arenít doing their job.





1994 FX1

1985 JS550/650 conversion

In my book you can't do any better than a stock Yamaha filter, I usually use the ones that come stock on the XLT 1200's .

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

