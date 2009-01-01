Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Getting out of the X-2 game, so it ALL has to go! #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2009 Location northeastern PA Age 54 Posts 1,370 Getting out of the X-2 game, so it ALL has to go! This is being done with a heavy heart, but Im going to sell ALL of my X-2 and watercraft stuff. Its been a really good run for the last 30 years, but life had got in the way the last few years and its time to step aside. Ive had the pleasure to meet, ride, eat, drink, party, wrench, buy/sell, build and most importantly just sit and talk with many of you guys. Its been 3 years since Ive had my ski on the water, I just sold both her ski which hasnt been used since 2010 and my triple trailer. This is a tough decision because Ive ridden nothing but X-2s since 1989 and after looking at them sitting on pallet racking, Ive finally decided to let someone else enjoy my collection of stuff.



This is going to be incredibly difficult to actually do, so I decided how I need to approach it. It has to be a one price takes it all since I dont want to have to sell each piece individually and negotiate then ship all of it. It took years/decades to accumulate and it needs to all disappear in one shot. Bring a pocketful of cash, a triple trailer or double and an empty pickup truck and we will do out best to fill it. This will be for all 3 skis, pallets and bins full of parts, boxes of nuts/bolts, several equipment bags full of wetsuits/gear(mine and hers), TUG the trailer dolly, hitch hauler and JETEEZ beach wheel cart. If it has to do with jetskis and its in the shop, its yours!



This isnt just a quick cash grab and will not be a fire sale. Im not giving this stuff away or part anything out. After all these years, I know what its worth. For example, I have a couple undrilled 94-95 waterboxes with foam, hoses and hull outlets. I know they are the holy grail supposedly, and they are part of the parts collection. Ive sold complete sets before for near $500. Not cheap, but rare and they are sitting here.



Anyway, there are 3 X-2s. My old faithful 94 that many of you have seen/ridden at numerous freerides on the East coast over the years. Second is my loaner ski and finally the project hull.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...597&highlight=



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...496&highlight=



C3F48A6E-E067-4E5F-9EF0-9A8B4083F37F.jpeg

99C7E4C5-2685-4134-A198-7BBE01607CEC.png



DF3C77F4-B926-4BEA-A160-E97E92A134E3.jpeg



A1CB7E37-91BA-4CA4-92FA-0AF0263407D1.jpeg



74D64C5D-B1DA-4F27-838B-B948A7BD97F5.jpeg





Im going to take lots of pictures later today of the majority of the parts and take the skis down to photograph them as well. Hopefully I can get that done today.



Someone is going to get a deal on a bunch of stuff and I get out of the game. It should be a quick and easy transaction, but I know that Im going to get PMs and emails asking about buying individual parts. Please dont bother as this stuff has been sitting on a shelf for years and before I begin selling it off piece-by-piece, Ill just let it sit there a little longer. Over the years Ive heard how frugal X-2 guys are, but I also know many of you who, like myself, buy what we want regardless of $$$. This is going to be for someone who can see the value of owning 2 near perfect X-2s and a bunch of rare aftermarket parts. Keep what you want and sell the rest to recoup some of your investment.



$5000 cash buys everything. PM me for more details and watch this thread in the next few days for updated pix of the parts.



www.RaceLabz.com Dan Lipperini Jr #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2009 Location northeastern PA Age 54 Posts 1,370 Re: Getting out of the X-2 game, so it ALL has to go! TUG is a converted snowblower that I built and have used to pull around the X-2 on the Jeteez wheels as well as moving the loaded trailer around the shop.



https://youtu.be/DT_4ImCMkhY Last edited by w650gb500; Today at 12:30 PM .



