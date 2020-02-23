Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: KVPI finger throttle for sale $50.00 SHIPPED #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,071 KVPI finger throttle for sale $50.00 SHIPPED KVPI finger throttle for sale set up for Kawi cable will fit Yamaha and Seadoo with an adapter which is not included asking $50 shipped CONUS Attached Images IMG_20200223_094445.jpg (951.4 KB, 7 views) Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,071 Re: KVPI finger throttle for sale $50.00 SHIPPED sold Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

