 KVPI finger throttle for sale $50.00 SHIPPED
  Today, 12:03 PM #1
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,071

    KVPI finger throttle for sale $50.00 SHIPPED

    KVPI finger throttle for sale set up for Kawi cable will fit Yamaha and Seadoo with an adapter which is not included asking $50 shipped CONUS
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
  Today, 01:41 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,071

    Re: KVPI finger throttle for sale $50.00 SHIPPED

    sold
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
