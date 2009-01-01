|
X2 Accusteer for sale!
Anyone looking for the latest gen accusteers, Roy Schrader, the manufacturer, has them readily available. He does not visit the forums, give him a call at the number provided.
22 polished @ 395 shipped
3 black @ 405-415 shipped
Roy Schrader
805 450 3355
