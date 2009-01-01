Hey everyone.
Sorry if this is mentioned else where. I have searched but not sure about this one.
Currently installing food holds on a superjet. Seen a thread about installing which is pretty much bang on but...
I noticed the right foothold area the foam is wet... next to the exhaust.. has anyone had this before? Whats the best way to sort it.
I dont want to stick a foothold in and the resin isnt hardening since its wet..
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Malley
