Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Footholds area foam wet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location UK Posts 1 Footholds area foam wet Hey everyone.



Sorry if this is mentioned else where. I have searched but not sure about this one.



Currently installing food holds on a superjet. Seen a thread about installing which is pretty much bang on but...



I noticed the right foothold area the foam is wet... next to the exhaust.. has anyone had this before? Whats the best way to sort it.



I dont want to stick a foothold in and the resin isnt hardening since its wet..



Any help would be greatly appreciated!



Malley





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules