Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gp800r runs rough and one power valve gummed up #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Auburndale, Fl Posts 95 Gp800r runs rough and one power valve gummed up New to me gp800r. Super hard to start and idles rough. But above 4000 rpms runs like a taped ape. Opened up carbs and inspected jets diaphrams ext. Accelerator pump works well. Inspected power valves. Fwd is full of sludge rear looks clean. Has anyone had a oil pump pumping more oil into one cylinder than another. Both cylinders have 125psi compression. Or is it mist likely the fwd carb running super rich at low end? Thank you in advance 07 F12X

