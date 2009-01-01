Pulled off my JS550 running at 170 PSI prior to needing a rebuild. Decided to go a different route with the engine so I no longer need this head. New O-rings about 4 months ago. Domes and are in good shape. Will include a 4-month old copper gasket that will just need to be annealed in your oven prior to installation. $160 or best offer. PayPal only. Shipping via USPS flat rate box or local pick-up in Yucca Valley, CA. Dome size was measured by Group K. Happy to answer any questions. Thanks for looking!
IMG-3311.JPGIMG-3312.JPGIMG-3313.JPGIMG-3314.JPGIMG-3315.JPGIMG-3316.JPGIMG-3317.JPG