2010 Yamaha VX1100 help
anyone know the normal running temp of the engine ?
having a issue, horn sounds and display flash, engine cuts out to limp mode.
horn beeps and then continous beep.
Is it one of the sensors, maybe faulty, impossible to get to sensor to replace or check with pulling engine seems like
any ideas my friends out there
Bill
