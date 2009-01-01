Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2010 Yamaha VX1100 help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location fl Posts 5 Blog Entries 2 2010 Yamaha VX1100 help anyone know the normal running temp of the engine ?

having a issue, horn sounds and display flash, engine cuts out to limp mode.

horn beeps and then continous beep.

Is it one of the sensors, maybe faulty, impossible to get to sensor to replace or check with pulling engine seems like



any ideas my friends out there

