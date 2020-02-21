Selling my 2003 Kawasaki SXR800
Motor completely gone through with low hours. Set up as a lites class ski (mostly stock)
Timing advance
0 degree bars,
Tbm plate
R&d grate
Impeller
Blowsion carbon nose
Blowsion stitched mats
Composite rail caps
Hot product flame arrestors
R&d exhaust sleeve
Wrap -that is remove-able
Nice ski, not hard up to sell but have too many and Looking to clear out the garage.
$4400
I will try to get more pics. Its tucked away for the winter.
