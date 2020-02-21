Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 Kawasaki SXR800 - Indianapolis, IN #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 36 Posts 1,181 2003 Kawasaki SXR800 - Indianapolis, IN Selling my 2003 Kawasaki SXR800



Motor completely gone through with low hours. Set up as a lites class ski (mostly stock)



Timing advance

0 degree bars,

Tbm plate

R&d grate

Impeller

Blowsion carbon nose

Blowsion stitched mats

Composite rail caps

Hot product flame arrestors

R&d exhaust sleeve

Wrap -that is remove-able



Nice ski, not hard up to sell but have too many and Looking to clear out the garage.



$4400



I will try to get more pics. Its tucked away for the winter.







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 03 SXR

13 SuperJet

95 HX

93 Waveblaster Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Travis Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules