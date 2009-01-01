Just purchased a Kawasaki ZXI 1100, Ive been playing with the trim box and have the system working except the limit switches are not sensing when to stop the motor.
When I first pulled this apart the trim sensor worked, as far as cutting the power at the extreme ends of its travel. There were other issues with the gauge and the up  switch not working which I resolved by cleaning the connectors in the box but for some reason now everything works great but the limit part of the sensor isnt picking up or isnt communicating this info to the computer.

any help would be much appreciated.
thanks