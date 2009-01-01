|
Zxi trim wiring question
Just purchased a Kawasaki ZXI 1100, Ive been playing with the trim box and have the system working except the limit switches are not sensing when to stop the motor.
When I first pulled this apart the trim sensor worked, as far as cutting the power at the extreme ends of its travel. There were other issues with the gauge and the up switch not working which I resolved by cleaning the connectors in the box but for some reason now everything works great but the limit part of the sensor isnt picking up or isnt communicating this info to the computer.
any help would be much appreciated.
thanks
