Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Zxi trim wiring question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2011 Location New zealand Age 41 Posts 4 Zxi trim wiring question Just purchased a Kawasaki ZXI 1100, Ive been playing with the trim box and have the system working except the limit switches are not sensing when to stop the motor.

When I first pulled this apart the trim sensor worked, as far as cutting the power at the extreme ends of its travel. There were other issues with the gauge and the up  switch not working which I resolved by cleaning the connectors in the box but for some reason now everything works great but the limit part of the sensor isnt picking up or isnt communicating this info to the computer.



any help would be much appreciated.

thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules