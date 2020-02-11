 Smokeysevin roll's his own swap adventure (Critical Failure) 1987 JS550 to 750 Build
  Today, 10:22 AM #1
    smokeysevin
    smokeysevin is online now
    PWCToday Newbie smokeysevin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Houston
    Age
    29
    Posts
    7

    Smokeysevin roll's his own swap adventure (Critical Failure) 1987 JS550 to 750 Build

    Teardown

    I got started doing some work on the ski and found it to be in worse shape than I thought. There was lots of glass and bondo "reinforcement" on it that I had to chip out. The inner surface wasn't even roughed up...

    I may still try and split the deck but I am not sure at this point. Its a lot more flimsy than I thought and I am worried I will just crack the deck more.

    Having spent some time hunched over it yesterday, it looks like there is probably enough access to do the reinforcement and repair if I just lean the ski over 90 degrees. I would repair one side at a time.

    I already managed to toss a chisel through the nose once in the process so I am a little worried about a repeat performance. The outer edge of the bond rail also looks like it was glued or repaired in a few places when looking at it from the bottom so I am worried I may hit hard spots.

    Time Spent:
    6 Hours on and off

    Tools Used:
    1/2" Wood Chisel
    3/4" Wood Chisel
    1" Wood Chisel
    Hammer
    Shop Vac

    Existing "Repairs" Removed:
    3

    New Damage Done:
    1 new hull vent near nose

    Muscles Strained:
    3

    PPE Used:
    Half Respirator
    3M Worktunes Heaphones
    Safety Glasses
    Gloves

    Sean



    Exit Wound




    Nose "Repair" Before




    Nose "Repair" After



    Leftovers
  Today, 10:28 AM #2
    smokeysevin
    smokeysevin is online now
    PWCToday Newbie smokeysevin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Houston
    Age
    29
    Posts
    7

    Re: Smokeysevin roll's his own swap adventure (Critical Failure) 1987 JS550 to 750 Bu

    Stripping the hull part 1

    Got the ski totally stripped with the exception of the pump and driveline yesterday. I cleaned up one side of the inner engine bay and rolled the hull up on its side to try and get better access to it.

    I think I am going to end up making a template for the reinforcement today or tomorrow. I have some 3:1 epoxy and 5 yards of 50" wide 1208 on the way from uscomposites for the repairs. Once that's good I am going to throw a coat of interlux engine bay coating on it.

    Current plan is to clean up the inside of the engine bay and do a layer of cabosil thickened epoxy along the bond line. I will sand that flush and then do a layer of 1208 on the inner engine bay surfaces.

    The hood flange is cracked in a few spots so I was thinking about running the reinforcement up to the top and then filling the gap up with more of the cabosil or some chopped strand and cab.

    When I removed the motor mounts the gaps were filled with some seriously rancid water, is there any reason I can't fill the holes in them and the bottom of the battery box up with more thickened epoxy?

    I found what looks like 3 factory holes in the bulkhead that have raw foam exposed on them. If I stick my finger in them the foam is pretty wet. Does this foam get waterlogged? I can pickup the hull now that its stripped and I am not that big of a dude so its not outrageously heavy.

    Time Spent:
    8 Hours but who is counting?

    Tools Used:
    1/2" Wood Chisel
    3/4" Wood Chisel
    1" Wood Chisel
    5" Random Orbital Sander
    5" Cloth Mesh 80 Grit Sanding Pads
    Rockwell Oscillating Multi Tool
    Hammer
    Shop Vac
    Steel Wire Brush in Drill

    Sheets of Hydroturf Removed:
    1

    New Damage Done:
    Scraped Paint

    Muscles Strained:
    4

    PPE Used:
    Half Respirator
    3M Worktunes Headphones
    Safety Glasses
    Gloves

    Materials Ordered:
    1 Gallon 3:1 Epoxy
    Cabosil
    Microspheres
    5 Yards 1208 (50" wide)
    Roller
    Pizza Cutter

    Sean

    Tray with turf removed


    Peeling paint in tunnel



    Crusty Bottom


    Cracks Near Motor Mount


    Inside Nose


    Nose "Repair"


    Cool Fiber Mesh Sanding Pads
  Today, 10:30 AM #3
    smokeysevin
    smokeysevin is online now
    PWCToday Newbie smokeysevin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Houston
    Age
    29
    Posts
    7

    Re: Smokeysevin roll's his own swap adventure (Critical Failure) 1987 JS550 to 750 Bu

    Inner Glasswork Part 1

    The hull is sitting on its side now with the inside was stripped out, scuffed with 80 grit and wiped with alcohol to remove excess dust. I put one layer of 1208 fiberglass and 3:1 epoxy resin from us composites on the inside edge of the hull from the inside upper edge of the hood flange to the bottom. I ran the glass about an inch past the corner onto the lower portion of the hull. I used the us composites . I cleaned out most of the loose glue and mixed up some cabosil resin to fill the gaps.

    I have enough cloth to do another couple layers, is it worth doing or is one enough? I will be doing additional reinforcement on the nose and handlepole area and the hood flanges.

    The hull came with a set of blowsion tubbies on the outside held on with wood screws that stuck through like punji spikes, I was thinking about throwing some nut-serts or ufo style mounts in the holes so they sit flush with the inside of the hull. The tubbies are foamed on and glued with some kind of silicone, do they need the fastners on them or are they just for install purposes.

    Time Spent:
    4 Hours, stop judging me!

    Tools Used:
    Rockwell Oscillating Multi Tool
    Shop Vac
    Mixing Cups
    Mixing Stick

    Materials Used:
    8 OZ Denatured Alcohol
    4 Blue Shop Towels
    16 OZ Resin/Hardener
    24" 1208 Cloth
    8 OZ Cabosil
    1 Hazard Fart Paint Brush


    New Damage Done:
    None

    Muscles Strained:
    2

    PPE Used:
    Half Respirator
    3M Worktunes Heaphones
    Black Spider Gloves from Blowes

    Beer Consumed:
    1 Shiner Prickly Pear

    Percentage complete:
    25%

    Sean




    Glass and Patch


    Layer Overlap near Hood Seam


    Bond Line


    Nose Reinforcement/Repair


    Templates
  Today, 10:33 AM #4
    smokeysevin
    smokeysevin is online now
    PWCToday Newbie smokeysevin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Houston
    Age
    29
    Posts
    7

    Re: Smokeysevin roll's his own swap adventure (Critical Failure) 1987 JS550 to 750 Bu

    Inner Glasswork Part 2

    I rolled the hull over onto the other side and repeated the process. Fortunately my template worked on both sides and I ended up with reasonably well fitting repairs on both side that actually match.

    Moving forwards, do I need to knock this down to bare smc to paint it? I am concerned about mixing paint chemistry being incompatible with the existing garbage and having some hard work just go drooling down the side of the hull. I am leaning heavily towards doing a black bottom deck with a dark steel gray top deck, black turf, and either a black or gray handlepole. I would then go with black thru hull fittings and reinforcements.

    I was also planning on throwing in a stripped 650 long block into the hull but came across a deal on a complete 750 so that is the new plan. Eventually I will swap over to the rhass driveline setup (https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...ode=550750pump) but for now I am just planning on running the 550 setup so I can get some water time in. That means that the red top 650 is for sale, if you want it shoot me a message. It is a complete good long block 160psi per the ebay seller with new crank seals. It spins super smooth by hand. I have a flywheel and magneto on the way for it and can toss a cover on if it will sell quicker that way.


    Time Spent:
    2 Hours, look I was bound to eventually figure out this stuff...

    Tools Used:
    Rockwell Oscillating Multi Tool
    5" Orbital Sander
    Shop Vac
    Mixing Cups
    Mixing Stick
    Drill with Step Bit
    1" Chisel

    Materials Used:
    8 OZ Denatured Alcohol
    4 Blue Shop Towels
    12 OZ Resin/Hardener
    24" 1208 Cloth
    1 Hazard Fart Paint Brush
    Painters Tape


    New Damage Done:
    2 Lost Rivets in the rear hull during sponson removal

    Muscles Strained:
    0

    PPE Used:
    Half Respirator
    3M Worktunes Headhones
    Black Spider Gloves from Blowes

    Beer Consumed:
    0 (forgot to put them in the fridge

    Percentage complete:
    40%

    Sean



    Nose Reinforcement


    Cabosil on Bond Line at Rear


    Side Repair


    Side with additional Repair Required Shown, the hull is pretty lumpy there


    Tubby with Paint Removed


    Sponson Area with Paint Mostly Scraped (this thing is like a jawbreaker)


    Gross
  Today, 10:36 AM #5
    smokeysevin
    smokeysevin is online now
    PWCToday Newbie smokeysevin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Houston
    Age
    29
    Posts
    7

    Re: Smokeysevin roll's his own swap adventure (Critical Failure) 1987 JS550 to 750 Bu

    Inner Glasswork Part 3 (Where you feel like you are ready for some corners so you get wrecked)

    I rolled the hull upside down and attempted to layup the inner hood flange and hood to nose flange. Things didn't go well... I setup the hull on 2 bar stools and crawled under it. The hull did not fall and squish me so that was nice.

    I think I tried to run the strands the wrong direction because it was like trying to keep a tape measure bent down. Either way, it was a pain in the *** and ultimately didn't work properly. I was really hoping for good news when I went out this morning but it was not to be. I will end up cutting back the loose edge somehow and will redo the edge with some cloth to get a good wrap. Fiberglass is really not my thing though. I really want to get to the fun part of bolting stuff on but I know I need to do it right so slog away with fiberglass I must.

    Time Spent:
    4 Hours this was poop and I epoxied my head multiple times. I look like guy fieri now.

    Tools Used:
    Rockwell Oscillating Multi Tool
    5" Orbital Sander
    Shop Vac
    Mixing Cups
    Mixing Stick
    Dremel with roto-zip bit

    Materials Used:
    8 OZ Denatured Alcohol
    4 Blue Shop Towels
    12 OZ Resin/Hardener
    8" 1208 Cloth
    1 Hazard Fart Paint Brush
    Painters Tape
    misc clamps
    door shims wrapped in painters tape

    New Damage Done:
    none

    Muscles Strained:
    1

    PPE Used:
    Half Respirator
    3M Worktunes Headhones
    Black Spider Gloves from Blowes

    Items of Clothing Ruined:
    Pair of jeans
    Long Sleeve Thermals
    Welding Jacket
    T-Shirt

    Leg Hair Removed when taking ruined jeans off due to epoxy drips:
    40%

    Percentage of Garage Floor Epoxy Coated
    12%

    Percentage complete:
    42% (This was an abject failure which I will probably not be redoing)

    Sean


    Peanut Butter Filled Motor Mounts


    MMMM Peanut Butter


    Don't forget to sand your peanut butter


    Safety First Gents


    My Workspace Last Night. It was awful.


    Clamped In Place (This was taken 12 hours later after it cured. I left the hull upside down last night)


    Nose that didn't stick, either I ran the glass the wrong direction or it was colder than the resin wanted to tack up. It didn't stick for poop.
