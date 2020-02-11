Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Smokeysevin roll's his own swap adventure (Critical Failure) 1987 JS550 to 750 Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 29 Posts 7 Smokeysevin roll's his own swap adventure (Critical Failure) 1987 JS550 to 750 Build Teardown



I got started doing some work on the ski and found it to be in worse shape than I thought. There was lots of glass and bondo "reinforcement" on it that I had to chip out. The inner surface wasn't even roughed up...



I may still try and split the deck but I am not sure at this point. Its a lot more flimsy than I thought and I am worried I will just crack the deck more.



Having spent some time hunched over it yesterday, it looks like there is probably enough access to do the reinforcement and repair if I just lean the ski over 90 degrees. I would repair one side at a time.



I already managed to toss a chisel through the nose once in the process so I am a little worried about a repeat performance. The outer edge of the bond rail also looks like it was glued or repaired in a few places when looking at it from the bottom so I am worried I may hit hard spots.



Time Spent:

6 Hours on and off



Tools Used:

1/2" Wood Chisel

3/4" Wood Chisel

1" Wood Chisel

Hammer

Shop Vac



Existing "Repairs" Removed:

3



New Damage Done:

1 new hull vent near nose



Muscles Strained:

3



PPE Used:

Half Respirator

3M Worktunes Heaphones

Safety Glasses

Gloves



Sean







Exit Wound









Nose "Repair" Before









Nose "Repair" After







Stripping the hull part 1



Got the ski totally stripped with the exception of the pump and driveline yesterday. I cleaned up one side of the inner engine bay and rolled the hull up on its side to try and get better access to it.



I think I am going to end up making a template for the reinforcement today or tomorrow. I have some 3:1 epoxy and 5 yards of 50" wide 1208 on the way from uscomposites for the repairs. Once that's good I am going to throw a coat of interlux engine bay coating on it.



Current plan is to clean up the inside of the engine bay and do a layer of cabosil thickened epoxy along the bond line. I will sand that flush and then do a layer of 1208 on the inner engine bay surfaces.



The hood flange is cracked in a few spots so I was thinking about running the reinforcement up to the top and then filling the gap up with more of the cabosil or some chopped strand and cab.



When I removed the motor mounts the gaps were filled with some seriously rancid water, is there any reason I can't fill the holes in them and the bottom of the battery box up with more thickened epoxy?



I found what looks like 3 factory holes in the bulkhead that have raw foam exposed on them. If I stick my finger in them the foam is pretty wet. Does this foam get waterlogged? I can pickup the hull now that its stripped and I am not that big of a dude so its not outrageously heavy.



Time Spent:

8 Hours but who is counting?



Tools Used:

1/2" Wood Chisel

3/4" Wood Chisel

1" Wood Chisel

5" Random Orbital Sander

5" Cloth Mesh 80 Grit Sanding Pads

Rockwell Oscillating Multi Tool

Hammer

Shop Vac

Steel Wire Brush in Drill



Sheets of Hydroturf Removed:

1



New Damage Done:

Scraped Paint



Muscles Strained:

4



PPE Used:

Half Respirator

3M Worktunes Headphones

Safety Glasses

Gloves



Materials Ordered:

1 Gallon 3:1 Epoxy

Cabosil

Microspheres

5 Yards 1208 (50" wide)

Roller

Pizza Cutter



Sean



Tray with turf removed





Peeling paint in tunnel







Crusty Bottom





Cracks Near Motor Mount





Inside Nose





Nose "Repair"





Inner Glasswork Part 1



The hull is sitting on its side now with the inside was stripped out, scuffed with 80 grit and wiped with alcohol to remove excess dust. I put one layer of 1208 fiberglass and 3:1 epoxy resin from us composites on the inside edge of the hull from the inside upper edge of the hood flange to the bottom. I ran the glass about an inch past the corner onto the lower portion of the hull. I used the us composites . I cleaned out most of the loose glue and mixed up some cabosil resin to fill the gaps.



I have enough cloth to do another couple layers, is it worth doing or is one enough? I will be doing additional reinforcement on the nose and handlepole area and the hood flanges.



The hull came with a set of blowsion tubbies on the outside held on with wood screws that stuck through like punji spikes, I was thinking about throwing some nut-serts or ufo style mounts in the holes so they sit flush with the inside of the hull. The tubbies are foamed on and glued with some kind of silicone, do they need the fastners on them or are they just for install purposes.



Time Spent:

4 Hours, stop judging me!



Tools Used:

Rockwell Oscillating Multi Tool

Shop Vac

Mixing Cups

Mixing Stick



Materials Used:

8 OZ Denatured Alcohol

4 Blue Shop Towels

16 OZ Resin/Hardener

24" 1208 Cloth

8 OZ Cabosil

1 Hazard Fart Paint Brush





New Damage Done:

None



Muscles Strained:

2



PPE Used:

Half Respirator

3M Worktunes Heaphones

Black Spider Gloves from Blowes



Beer Consumed:

1 Shiner Prickly Pear



Percentage complete:

25%



Sean









Glass and Patch





Layer Overlap near Hood Seam





Bond Line





Nose Reinforcement/Repair





Templates Last edited by smokeysevin; Today at 10:44 AM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 29 Posts 7 Re: Smokeysevin roll's his own swap adventure (Critical Failure) 1987 JS550 to 750 Bu Inner Glasswork Part 2



I rolled the hull over onto the other side and repeated the process. Fortunately my template worked on both sides and I ended up with reasonably well fitting repairs on both side that actually match.



Moving forwards, do I need to knock this down to bare smc to paint it? I am concerned about mixing paint chemistry being incompatible with the existing garbage and having some hard work just go drooling down the side of the hull. I am leaning heavily towards doing a black bottom deck with a dark steel gray top deck, black turf, and either a black or gray handlepole. I would then go with black thru hull fittings and reinforcements.



I was also planning on throwing in a stripped 650 long block into the hull but came across a deal on a complete 750 so that is the new plan. Eventually I will swap over to the rhass driveline setup (https://www.rhaasproducts.com/Produc...ode=550750pump) but for now I am just planning on running the 550 setup so I can get some water time in. That means that the red top 650 is for sale, if you want it shoot me a message. It is a complete good long block 160psi per the ebay seller with new crank seals. It spins super smooth by hand. I have a flywheel and magneto on the way for it and can toss a cover on if it will sell quicker that way.





Time Spent:

2 Hours, look I was bound to eventually figure out this stuff...



Tools Used:

Rockwell Oscillating Multi Tool

5" Orbital Sander

Shop Vac

Mixing Cups

Mixing Stick

Drill with Step Bit

1" Chisel



Materials Used:

8 OZ Denatured Alcohol

4 Blue Shop Towels

12 OZ Resin/Hardener

24" 1208 Cloth

1 Hazard Fart Paint Brush

Painters Tape





New Damage Done:

2 Lost Rivets in the rear hull during sponson removal



Muscles Strained:

0



PPE Used:

Half Respirator

3M Worktunes Headhones

Black Spider Gloves from Blowes



Beer Consumed:

0 (forgot to put them in the fridge



Percentage complete:

40%



Sean







Nose Reinforcement





Cabosil on Bond Line at Rear





Side Repair





Side with additional Repair Required Shown, the hull is pretty lumpy there





Tubby with Paint Removed





Sponson Area with Paint Mostly Scraped (this thing is like a jawbreaker)





Gross Last edited by smokeysevin; Today at 10:45 AM . #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 29 Posts 7 Re: Smokeysevin roll's his own swap adventure (Critical Failure) 1987 JS550 to 750 Bu Inner Glasswork Part 3 (Where you feel like you are ready for some corners so you get wrecked)



I rolled the hull upside down and attempted to layup the inner hood flange and hood to nose flange. Things didn't go well... I setup the hull on 2 bar stools and crawled under it. The hull did not fall and squish me so that was nice.



I think I tried to run the strands the wrong direction because it was like trying to keep a tape measure bent down. Either way, it was a pain in the *** and ultimately didn't work properly. I was really hoping for good news when I went out this morning but it was not to be. I will end up cutting back the loose edge somehow and will redo the edge with some cloth to get a good wrap. Fiberglass is really not my thing though. I really want to get to the fun part of bolting stuff on but I know I need to do it right so slog away with fiberglass I must.



Time Spent:

4 Hours this was poop and I epoxied my head multiple times. I look like guy fieri now.



Tools Used:

Rockwell Oscillating Multi Tool

5" Orbital Sander

Shop Vac

Mixing Cups

Mixing Stick

Dremel with roto-zip bit



Materials Used:

8 OZ Denatured Alcohol

4 Blue Shop Towels

12 OZ Resin/Hardener

8" 1208 Cloth

1 Hazard Fart Paint Brush

Painters Tape

misc clamps

door shims wrapped in painters tape



New Damage Done:

none



Muscles Strained:

1



PPE Used:

Half Respirator

3M Worktunes Headhones

Black Spider Gloves from Blowes



Items of Clothing Ruined:

Pair of jeans

Long Sleeve Thermals

Welding Jacket

T-Shirt



Leg Hair Removed when taking ruined jeans off due to epoxy drips:

40%



Percentage of Garage Floor Epoxy Coated

12%



Percentage complete:

42% (This was an abject failure which I will probably not be redoing)



Sean





Peanut Butter Filled Motor Mounts





MMMM Peanut Butter





Don't forget to sand your peanut butter





Safety First Gents





My Workspace Last Night. It was awful.





Clamped In Place (This was taken 12 hours later after it cured. I left the hull upside down last night)





