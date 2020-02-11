Teardown
I got started doing some work on the ski and found it to be in worse shape than I thought. There was lots of glass and bondo "reinforcement" on it that I had to chip out. The inner surface wasn't even roughed up...
I may still try and split the deck but I am not sure at this point. Its a lot more flimsy than I thought and I am worried I will just crack the deck more.
Having spent some time hunched over it yesterday, it looks like there is probably enough access to do the reinforcement and repair if I just lean the ski over 90 degrees. I would repair one side at a time.
I already managed to toss a chisel through the nose once in the process so I am a little worried about a repeat performance. The outer edge of the bond rail also looks like it was glued or repaired in a few places when looking at it from the bottom so I am worried I may hit hard spots.
Time Spent:
6 Hours on and off
Tools Used:
1/2" Wood Chisel
3/4" Wood Chisel
1" Wood Chisel
Hammer
Shop Vac
Existing "Repairs" Removed:
3
New Damage Done:
1 new hull vent near nose
Muscles Strained:
3
PPE Used:
Half Respirator
3M Worktunes Heaphones
Safety Glasses
Gloves
Sean
Exit Wound
Nose "Repair" Before
Nose "Repair" After
Leftovers