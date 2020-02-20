Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Did I do the Triple cooling 1100 Right LET ME KNOW ASAP!!!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 25 Posts 41 Blog Entries 1 Did I do the Triple cooling 1100 Right LET ME KNOW ASAP!!!!! Hello pwc today so I'm trying to run triple cooling with a dry pipe mod aswell so I want a to run 2 rad dudes 4 pisser one on each side of x2 I already know it's not needed I just want it for the ascetics of my ski 8 pissers would be amazing I would like to know if I did this cooling system right so first off i ran 2 3/8 in pipe thru my hull then I drilled tapped and added an extra 3/8ths water fitting to my pump then I added a fitting to my exhuast manifold now I have 2 one for each then I went to my exhuast then I removed and blocked off the 3/8s factory fitting with a plug then I went to the neck of exhuast tapped another fitting let me know what you think and if you know anywhere else I can add water line ins or outlets please help 20200220_214407.jpg

