Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 ride plate #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location North West Ohio Posts 366 650 ride plate I pick up a 89 650 sx that need a ride plate so i was look for a stock ride plate . Can anyone Confirm this is a 650sx ride plate i just want to make sure this is the right one.

Thanks Attached Images 20200219_201708.jpg (4.83 MB, 2 views) Last edited by starlight; Today at 09:52 PM .

1998 KAW SXI PRO

1996 KAW SXI : Hydro Turf, Hot Products Handlebar, UDI Grips, Stock Sold 3/9/16

1990 KAW 550SX : Skat Trak, Hot products Handlebar, UDI Grips, Stock

each hole should be 5 inches apart

