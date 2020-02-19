|
Old 440 550 and misc. parts...
Looking to sell all parts cheap as I purchased them for a great price and I just hope someone can use the parts. There are a few parts that are worth some good money so please be fair with offers.
If anyone is looking for the the entire lot that would be fantastic! I'm not sure of some of the parts and fitment.
-550 bottom cases, cylinders, old carbs, intake manifolds, cylinder heads, water boxes, exhaust pipes and manifolds, ride plates and scoop grates, 440 pumps, driiveshafts.
-1989 550 hull without paperwork, good shape no damage
-1995 750 sit down hull without paperwork solid and no damage
-two 300/440/550 Wedges in very good condition, one blue, one red.
There is probably more I'm forgetting but check the pics.
*** Parts are located on Long Island, New York. IMG_20200219_141857028.jpgIMG_20200219_141657277_HDR.jpgIMG_20200219_142213827.jpgIMG_20200219_143602426.jpgIMG_20200219_144040690.jpgIMG_20200219_144113647.jpgIMG_20200219_144130956.jpgIMG_20200219_144913637_HDR.jpgIMG_20200219_153258540.jpgBest to text me at 631-767-4583 for details.IMG_20200219_132627614.jpgIMG_20200219_132644528.jpgIMG_20200219_142143596.jpgIMG_20200219_150611625.jpg
