Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Honda Jetski Service & Parts Availability #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2002 Location Punta Gorda Florida Age 64 Posts 32 Honda Jetski Service & Parts Availability I was thinking about getting a 2007 Honda Aqua Trax F-12. I called a few places today and asked if they worked on Hondas and they said no. One used to but he said it's hard to get parts for them. That concerns me. Should a back off from getting this one. I'm in SW Florida if that makes any difference.

goggle jetski international he is in the Tampa area.

