Picked up a 98 GP 800 here in Thailand for 1200 USD, only 73 hours on the ski. Ski is great shape. Would like install aftermarket air filters, and was wondering which adapter to use. Will the Mikuni SBN 44 with the oil nipple work, or do have use the 66V carb adapter ? Would like to use the oil nipple version, as plan to use the oil nipple for the primer hook up.