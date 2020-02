Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 148mm d pump seadoo #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 51 Posts 5,748 148mm d pump seadoo Im looking for a 148mm pump for a seadoo. I want the D-pump so it fits the 140 base like an x4 or an HX. I will want you to ship to aussie but of course I will pay for the ride Www.waxracingproducts.com

All your billet vintage parts in one place All your billet vintage parts in one place Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules