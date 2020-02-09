Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GRS mikuni 44's and R&D 62T intake manifold #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2008 Location South Jersey Age 40 Posts 177 GRS mikuni 44's and R&D 62T intake manifold Nice set of GRS(Jack Green-Green Racing Services) 44's and a ported R&D intake. These carbs are annular discharge with no boosters and were the precursors to Blackjack's . Came off an old limited race boat. They work pretty well. Been sitting on a shelf for years so will definitely need freshened up and some new kits put in them. Tiny bit of corrosion on the outside but internals are clean. Have primer fittings on them. Intake has been ported and opened up to 48mm at the carb base as well as having the crossover filled. $350 shipped and PP'd Attached Images 20200210_010050.jpg (2.19 MB, 3 views)

90 SN SJ refoamed lightened reinforced - fresh LPW/jerzey built BB bullet

94 SN SJ

Coming soon....project FX1

Couple X2's

91 550sx/650 conversion

