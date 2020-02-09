 GRS mikuni 44's and R&D 62T intake manifold
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:55 PM #1
    jerzey
    jerzey is offline
    Frequent Poster jerzey's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    South Jersey
    Age
    40
    Posts
    177

    GRS mikuni 44's and R&D 62T intake manifold

    Nice set of GRS(Jack Green-Green Racing Services) 44's and a ported R&D intake. These carbs are annular discharge with no boosters and were the precursors to Blackjack's . Came off an old limited race boat. They work pretty well. Been sitting on a shelf for years so will definitely need freshened up and some new kits put in them. Tiny bit of corrosion on the outside but internals are clean. Have primer fittings on them. Intake has been ported and opened up to 48mm at the carb base as well as having the crossover filled. $350 shipped and PP'd
    Attached Images Attached Images
    97 RN Surf ski- CPT built 780 BB
    90 SN SJ refoamed lightened reinforced - fresh LPW/jerzey built BB bullet
    94 SN SJ
    Coming soon....project FX1
    Couple X2's
    91 550sx/650 conversion
    89 JS550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 