Nice set of GRS(Jack Green-Green Racing Services) 44's and a ported R&D intake. These carbs are annular discharge with no boosters and were the precursors to Blackjack's . Came off an old limited race boat. They work pretty well. Been sitting on a shelf for years so will definitely need freshened up and some new kits put in them. Tiny bit of corrosion on the outside but internals are clean. Have primer fittings on them. Intake has been ported and opened up to 48mm at the carb base as well as having the crossover filled. $350 shipped and PP'd