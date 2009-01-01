Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js440/550 engine help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Sand Lake Michigan. Age 37 Posts 1 Js440/550 engine help So I started with a Js440 low compression 80 psi per cyl. I pulled it and was going to put a top end in it. Before I could do that I bought another project that came with extra parts. It looks like I have a 550 head and jug with a port and polish job and a new set of pistons and rings that I can use to rebuild the 440 motor. That's where the questions come In. I haven't been able to find specs on what the bore should be vs piston size? If someone knows where I can look. Or can tell from the pics if the Pistons I have will work that would be awesome. Attached Images IMG-8082.jpg (2.62 MB, 3 views)

IMG-8082.jpg (2.62 MB, 3 views) IMG-8074.jpg (1.84 MB, 4 views)

IMG-8074.jpg (1.84 MB, 4 views) IMG-8073.jpg (1.85 MB, 3 views)

IMG-8073.jpg (1.85 MB, 3 views) IMG-8071.jpg (1.91 MB, 4 views)

IMG-8071.jpg (1.91 MB, 4 views) IMG-8072.jpg (1.90 MB, 3 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,038 Re: Js440/550 engine help Okay first things first the tool you are measuring that with is not precise enough to measure piston to wall clearance , second pistons are measured at the bottom of the skirt 90 degrees from the wrist pin, this is because they are cam ground which means the bottom is bigger than the top, at the least you need a micrometer and a snap gauge , a bore gauge would be much better, the best advice I can give you is to take what you have to a reputable machine shop and have them measure it, it is very important to know the taper and out of round of the cylinder, because even if the pistons fit they still won't work if the bore is too worn.



Also if the piston to wall clearance is not correct it will seize the piston, you either give it the proper clearance or it will find it by itself. Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 09:25 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

