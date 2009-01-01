|
Kawasaki 650 Motor Build for JS Swap
I come from the 4 stroke runabout world so please bear with me on this,
I picked up a Kawi 650 red top long block (engine with head and crank assembled 160psi allegedly) with new crank seals out of a 1989 TS and I need to get reeds, intake, carbs, exhaust, and figure out some kind of ignition for it.
Carbs and Intake: twin 38mm carbs from a 750 or a single sbn 44?
Exhaust: Late model 650 diverter manifold and stock chamber, or aftermarket? I want to run a rear exhaust and clear out the hull a bit if possible.
Reeds: Stock, stock with new stock petals, aftermarket?
Ignition: Stock 550 cdi with 650 voltage regulator or something else? I plan on replacing the coil and starter solenoid with updated parts. Having built a few ignition systems I hate the way the e-box is setup on these skis.
Head: Should I consider an aftermarket pump gas head at some point?
I want to keep this budget minded but not buy crap.
Thanks for the help,
Sean
