Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: honda 2006 f-12x turbo rear pto seal #1 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location Douglas , Ga. Age 57 Posts 864 honda 2006 f-12x turbo rear pto seal has anyone ever changed the rear pto seal in the engine on this honda f12x turbo ? The seal looks to have a lip at the front side of it and I was thinking you probably have to pull the oil pan down to install it doesn't look like a drive in seal at all. what you guys think?? MACKZILLA JETUNLIMITED Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules