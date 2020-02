Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Main harness ECU terminal pins. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location Navarre Florida Age 49 Posts 445 Main harness ECU terminal pins. Has anyone been able to find replacement female pins for the electrical harness at the ECU connectors? I have several pins that are corroded and want to replace them.



Thanks Rob Owner Operator of:

RLS Motorwork's 850-226-2748



Currently Riding

2006 Sea Doo RXP 215 minor mods 73.2 MPH GPS

2004 Sea Doo GTX Limited 185 SC 63 MPH GPS

2006 Sea Doo GTI SE 130. 56 MPH GPS

1997 Sea Doo Sportster 717 37 MPH GPS



Working on

What ever customers drop off.

#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 39 Re: Main harness ECU terminal pins. i think jetski solutions will sell pins individually #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,032 Re: Main harness ECU terminal pins. You mean like this https://www.corsa-technic.com/item.php?item_id=530 Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

