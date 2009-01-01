I finally installed my 1100 into my x2 hull today with 100% success even hooked up the exhuast I'm glad I got it done

My question is do I have to use the 1100 ebox or can I use the 650 or 750
If I have to use the 1100 what exactly needs to be deleted from ebox that I will not be using like speedo ect

Please explain with detail or pm me