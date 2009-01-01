 Water Box
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Water Box

  1. Today, 06:44 PM #1
    Outside The Box
    Outside The Box is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Florida/Maryland
    Age
    68
    Posts
    7
    Blog Entries
    1

    Water Box

    what is the specific purpose of a water box? Muffler, stop gap for water intrusion, back pressure on a 2 cycle???? I have installed a 760 Yamaha in my 1992 Boston Whaler RAGE boat which has left little space for a water box. The original exhaust chamber has been retained as I know that is important to the overall performance of a 2 cycle. Certainly one can "dial in" top performance with baffles. Something I used to do on my sons 360 4 wheeler when we raced. I can fab a "chambered" pipe to control sound.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:12 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,030

    Re: Water Box

    Its basically just a muffler but it does provide some backpressure, that being said an inline resonator should suffice , I am running two inline resonators on my 650 sx without issues
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 07:13 PM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:47 PM #3
    Outside The Box
    Outside The Box is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Florida/Maryland
    Age
    68
    Posts
    7
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Water Box

    Details on an inline resonator? The way my Rage was built with a 650 Yamaha included a 14" fiberglass round tube with the intake @ 90 degrees and the outlet turned an additional 90 degrees. It has an additional baffle inside. Please let me know if an attached file works.
    Attached Files Attached Files
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Outside The Box

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 