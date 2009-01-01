Thread: Water Box

what is the specific purpose of a water box? Muffler, stop gap for water intrusion, back pressure on a 2 cycle???? I have installed a 760 Yamaha in my 1992 Boston Whaler RAGE boat which has left little space for a water box. The original exhaust chamber has been retained as I know that is important to the overall performance of a 2 cycle. Certainly one can "dial in" top performance with baffles. Something I used to do on my sons 360 4 wheeler when we raced. I can fab a "chambered" pipe to control sound.