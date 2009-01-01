Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Water Box #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Florida/Maryland Age 68 Posts 7 Blog Entries 1 Water Box what is the specific purpose of a water box? Muffler, stop gap for water intrusion, back pressure on a 2 cycle???? I have installed a 760 Yamaha in my 1992 Boston Whaler RAGE boat which has left little space for a water box. The original exhaust chamber has been retained as I know that is important to the overall performance of a 2 cycle. Certainly one can "dial in" top performance with baffles. Something I used to do on my sons 360 4 wheeler when we raced. I can fab a "chambered" pipe to control sound. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,030 Re: Water Box Its basically just a muffler but it does provide some backpressure, that being said an inline resonator should suffice , I am running two inline resonators on my 650 sx without issues Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 07:13 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Florida/Maryland Age 68 Posts 7 Blog Entries 1 Re: Water Box Details on an inline resonator? The way my Rage was built with a 650 Yamaha included a 14" fiberglass round tube with the intake @ 90 degrees and the outlet turned an additional 90 degrees. It has an additional baffle inside. Please let me know if an attached file works. Attached Files Chamber.doc (23.5 KB, 0 views)

