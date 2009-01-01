|
440 550 PP parts storage clean out stock parts
Have tons of JS stuff, nothing exciting though
lower end cases
old early 80s late 70s stock aluminum cylinders
old full circle crank cases, I might have some rebuildsble full circle cranks
440-550 drive shafts with bulk heads
440 pump nozzles stock not bored
Start stop switches no cut wires
startstop switch with broken case but still works
js 550 pump needs bearings
440 intake mani
motor mounts
etc, make offers, odviously not trying to get rich on this stuff
