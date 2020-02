Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Exhaust adapter idea #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,028 Exhaust adapter idea How about an adapter for a Kawasaki 750 style exhaust manifold to a 650 style pipe, 650 diverter style manifolds are starting to be in short supply I just found my last one a couple of days ago, the 750 has a much larger exit and they are a dime a dozen, so how about an adapter so we don't have to choke down these conversion skis with too small of an exhaust opening.



There appears to be plenty of room to make it fit, is anyone here game and has the tools and skills to pull it off ? Attached Images 41M8bfTUv6L._SX355_.jpg (17.6 KB, 0 views)

41M8bfTUv6L._SX355_.jpg (17.6 KB, 0 views) download (40).jpg (4.1 KB, 0 views)

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

