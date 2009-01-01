Thread: Kawasaki 750 SP

Rebuilt by Newmiller machine 2 years ago. Its never been ran. Has new RD intake mani with new 46mm carb and blowsion F/A. Heads been redomed to run 91 octane, 650 flywheel thats been lightened with a squeaky clean 650 stator. 650 solid top west coast exhaust. Ready to run in a conversation ski.
have all paperwork that amounts to 1500 dollars in machine work excluding carb intake and exhaust mani and the cost of the original motor
Im asking 1500 and if I get it Ill include the 550 ebox that I modified to run the 650 electronics for this motor in it. Its as clean as this engine.
im always open to offers but please cash only. Im moving out of the country so it needs to go
1987 550 KIA 1985 550/440 KIA
1978 440 KIA
1992 550SX sold
1993 750 sold
1991 440 KIA
1990 550/750 with trim. In progress.
1987 550 modded