Thread: Kawasaki 750 SP

 Kawasaki 750 SP
Kawasaki 750 SP

  Yesterday, 09:37 PM
    _Evan
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    3 stacks and a rock CA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    311

    Kawasaki 750 SP

    Rebuilt by Newmiller machine 2 years ago. Its never been ran. Has new RD intake mani with new 46mm carb and blowsion F/A. Heads been redomed to run 91 octane, 650 flywheel thats been lightened with a squeaky clean 650 stator. 650 solid top west coast exhaust. Ready to run in a conversation ski.

    have all paperwork that amounts to 1500 dollars in machine work excluding carb intake and exhaust mani and the cost of the original motor

    Im asking 1500 and if I get it Ill include the 550 ebox that I modified to run the 650 electronics for this motor in it. Its as clean as this engine.

    im always open to offers but please cash only. Im moving out of the country so it needs to go
    1987 550 KIA
    1985 550/440 KIA
    1978 440 KIA
    1992 550SX sold
    1993 750 sold
    1991 440 KIA
    1990 550/750 with trim. In progress.
    1987 550 modded
  1. Chrisx88

