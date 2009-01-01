Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 SP #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2011 Location 3 stacks and a rock CA Age 28 Posts 311 Kawasaki 750 SP Rebuilt by Newmiller machine 2 years ago. Its never been ran. Has new RD intake mani with new 46mm carb and blowsion F/A. Heads been redomed to run 91 octane, 650 flywheel thats been lightened with a squeaky clean 650 stator. 650 solid top west coast exhaust. Ready to run in a conversation ski.



have all paperwork that amounts to 1500 dollars in machine work excluding carb intake and exhaust mani and the cost of the original motor



Im asking 1500 and if I get it Ill include the 550 ebox that I modified to run the 650 electronics for this motor in it. Its as clean as this engine.



im always open to offers but please cash only. Im moving out of the country so it needs to go Attached Images 112A0DEF-8AE4-48F3-A37C-B6E82ADFD930.jpeg (188.2 KB, 9 views)



1978 440 KIA

1992 550SX sold

1993 750 sold

1991 440 KIA

1990 550/750 with trim. In progress.

