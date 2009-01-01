Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Water Box #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Florida/Maryland Age 68 Posts 5 Blog Entries 1 Water Box I have a 1992 Boston Whaler RAGE. I am a hotrodder at heart. Could spend hours relating builds regarding how to put a CTS-V crate motor in a 1959 Cadillac or adding electronic 8 stack Inglessi injection on a 58 Chevy with a 409 . But at this moment I am installing a 760 Yamaha, purchased from SBT, in place of the factory 650 into my RAGE. As of this date the pump has been updated with a 12 vane stator, new pump housing and a Solas 11/17 impeller. My question at this point is the water box. I have limited space due to the 760 exhaust chamber which has been retained. What other than sound suppression does the water box perform? I have the stock factory water box and can modify it to act as a muff. Am I missing anything else? Do I need to make provisions for baffles? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

