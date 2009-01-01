 440 hull to 550sx pump
    440 hull to 550sx pump

    I recently found a cherry 92 440. I got her all stripped down and Im doing a reed motor and want to use the rhaas conversation so I can run the 550sx pump. Has anyone done this and does it work well? Any opinions on the part good or bad. The ski will be a ported reed motor and all the normal AM parts, thanks
    Re: 440 hull to 550sx pump

    Isn't that just a bearing that fits the smaller bolt circle of the 440 and the driveshaft goes through it , if so I think I have one I can sell you a lot less that the $195 he is asking for one now.

    Its a good product but I want to use it in a 300 conversion and I would have to make up a backing plate with inserts to run it, I already have a backing plate nut setup for a 650-750 800-1100 style bearing.
    Re: 440 hull to 550sx pump

    Idk the bolt the bolt pattern on firewall the stock bearings , is the old style 440 bearings that bolt to hull same bolt pattern as new bearing/seal setup on sx Ski’s?
