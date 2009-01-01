Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 440 hull to 550sx pump #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location red bluff Age 47 Posts 294 440 hull to 550sx pump I recently found a cherry 92 440. I got her all stripped down and Im doing a reed motor and want to use the rhaas conversation so I can run the 550sx pump. Has anyone done this and does it work well? Any opinions on the part good or bad. The ski will be a ported reed motor and all the normal AM parts, thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,021 Re: 440 hull to 550sx pump Isn't that just a bearing that fits the smaller bolt circle of the 440 and the driveshaft goes through it , if so I think I have one I can sell you a lot less that the $195 he is asking for one now.



Its a good product but I want to use it in a 300 conversion and I would have to make up a backing plate with inserts to run it, I already have a backing plate nut setup for a 650-750 800-1100 style bearing. Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 09:13 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location red bluff Age 47 Posts 294 Re: 440 hull to 550sx pump Idk the bolt the bolt pattern on firewall the stock bearings , is the old style 440 bearings that bolt to hull same bolt pattern as new bearing/seal setup on sx Ski’s? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) big jimwat Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules