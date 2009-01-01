 550 sbn 44 throttle cable bracket question
  Today, 06:33 PM #1
    standupsonly
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    long island NY
    Age
    56
    Posts
    40

    550 sbn 44 throttle cable bracket question

    Hi folks I installed a sbn 44 carb on my js550 and I am trying to decide best way connect the throttle cable. My other 550 I used stock intake manifold with a spacer and i utilized the stock cable holder. I didnt like the spacer so I got a ocean pro 45 degree intake and it has no means to attach throttle cable. I looked at after market brackets, most are for X2 that pull from the top and my cable would be short to run that route. Any body have a suggestion or send a pick of there set up
  Today, 09:53 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,999

    Re: 550 sbn 44 throttle cable bracket question

    Modified Yamaha single carb bracket , 6m6 or 61 X type
