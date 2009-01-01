Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 sbn 44 throttle cable bracket question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location long island NY Age 56 Posts 40 550 sbn 44 throttle cable bracket question Hi folks I installed a sbn 44 carb on my js550 and I am trying to decide best way connect the throttle cable. My other 550 I used stock intake manifold with a spacer and i utilized the stock cable holder. I didnt like the spacer so I got a ocean pro 45 degree intake and it has no means to attach throttle cable. I looked at after market brackets, most are for X2 that pull from the top and my cable would be short to run that route. Any body have a suggestion or send a pick of there set up #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,999 Re: 550 sbn 44 throttle cable bracket question Modified Yamaha single carb bracket , 6m6 or 61 X type Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bionic racing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

