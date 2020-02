Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP760 parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location South of Heaven Age 47 Posts 267 GP760 parts Parting out a running 1997 GP 760

Complete 65v motor $500

Everything else make offer

Gauges are no good

Trailer not for sale

