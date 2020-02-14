 I'm trying to drop my 1100 triple in my x2 hull today please HELP
  Today, 12:04 PM
    I'm trying to drop my 1100 triple in my x2 hull today please HELP

    Hello pwc today I bought an 1100 stx yesterday for 300 bucks I already pulled the motor out yesterday aswell it's ready I also have my flat decked x2 hull and I am currently gonna start trying to mock up a perfect fitment for my 1100 what modifications are needed to be done to get the 1100 into my x2 hull bedplate exhuast cooling system ect but right now my main focus is getting it in so I need the first step to successfully install with eaze
    FTW Freestyle X2 Rider
  Today, 12:08 PM
    Re: I'm trying to drop my 1100 triple in my x2 hull today please HELP

    I pulled the motor out yesterday an hour after i bought the skii yee yee im ready for the 1100 x2 swap
    20200214_184605.jpg
    FTW Freestyle X2 Rider
  Today, 01:37 PM
    G.borrero
    Re: I'm trying to drop my 1100 triple in my x2 hull today please HELP

    15817881297565340964544381367881.jpg
    FTW Freestyle X2 Rider
