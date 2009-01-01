 1988 650sx headed for the gabage
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:24 AM #1
    TomM1
    TomM1 is offline
    PWCToday Regular TomM1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    ocean county
    Age
    41
    Posts
    121

    1988 650sx headed for the gabage

    I picked up a superjet for cheap and the guy said if I wanted this kawasaki I could have it for free. I was looking for a 300sx for my kids to ride and few responses on here said they will outgrow it quick - not enough power - and the like so figured I would put the 650 together and see what happens. Being that this basically just a hull and I dont know much about these I will needing input from members on parts selection. I do have the choice of any compatible parts but I do have the cases and crank so I will be staying with the 650 motor. This not going to be a "race ski" or looking to be faster or better than other skis just something mellow for the kids to learn on. Right now it is out back with the rest of my junk and will put some pictures up when I get it in the shop, hopefully soon.
    SWIMMIMNG!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:26 AM #2
    TomM1
    TomM1 is offline
    PWCToday Regular TomM1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    ocean county
    Age
    41
    Posts
    121

    Re: 1988 650sx headed for the gabage

    I am trying to collect parts at the moment and need to know what ignition to use. The ignition in the ski is crusty so will get replaced. Are all 650 kawasaki ignitions compatible?
    SWIMMIMNG!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:40 AM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,015

    Re: 1988 650sx headed for the gabage

    Yes pretty much all the same, there are a few stators with an extra ground wire though and the X2 CDI's have shorter spark plug wires
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 09:40 AM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 