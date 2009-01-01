I picked up a superjet for cheap and the guy said if I wanted this kawasaki I could have it for free. I was looking for a 300sx for my kids to ride and few responses on here said they will outgrow it quick - not enough power - and the like so figured I would put the 650 together and see what happens. Being that this basically just a hull and I dont know much about these I will needing input from members on parts selection. I do have the choice of any compatible parts but I do have the cases and crank so I will be staying with the 650 motor. This not going to be a "race ski" or looking to be faster or better than other skis just something mellow for the kids to learn on. Right now it is out back with the rest of my junk and will put some pictures up when I get it in the shop, hopefully soon.