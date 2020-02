Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Pjs 700cc pipe and cone #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2019 Location Texas Age 33 Posts 104 Blog Entries 1 Pjs 700cc pipe and cone If you want a 50mph 650sx add a 9-17skat and mill the head .30thou. With the stock 38 kehin or sbn38 or 44

Or the sudco42 that doesnt transition well usually



Just about everybody will tell if they've had this pipe it instantly goes from dog slow as f, to 50mph quickly

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

