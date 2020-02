Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SXR parts for 800or 1100 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2005 Location N. Carolina Posts 483 Kawasaki SXR parts for 800or 1100 SXR Cover OEM $100 shipped

SXR stock pump $150 shipped Great shape

SXR R&D turn plate $50 shipped

SXR stock pole and pad $200 plus shipping

Kaw 750 dual carb motor great shape complete electrics /carbs $650

Kaw 1100 cases and crank $300 plus shipping very clean no play

SXR ride plate $75 shipped

Kaw 1100 crank $250 plus shipping trued and welded

Kaw sar prop $100 shipped



more pics upon request

IMG-0855.jpg (772.8 KB, 5 views) IMG-0840.jpg (2.43 MB, 6 views)

IMG-0840.jpg (2.43 MB, 6 views) IMG-0876.jpg (983.9 KB, 9 views)

IMG-0876.jpg (983.9 KB, 9 views) IMG-1089.jpg (946.7 KB, 8 views)

IMG-1089.jpg (946.7 KB, 8 views) IMG-9617.jpg (1.56 MB, 5 views)

IMG-9617.jpg (1.56 MB, 5 views) IMG-9623.jpg (1.59 MB, 5 views)

IMG-9623.jpg (1.59 MB, 5 views) IMG-1113.jpg (1.13 MB, 5 views)

