Hello pwc today so I just purchased a kawi 11000 stx and I want to put the 1100 in my x2 hull can you please help with a breakdown or procedure to help ease my removal and install to make this build as smooth as possible I already have a flat decked x2 hull ready for the 1100 break down the steps or tagg me in a guide you saw that would help me out
Questions I have for you
What exactly need to be done to the bed plate or motor mounts to have the right clearance for hod and engine ect??
Will the x2 driveshaft work for the 1100 x2 engine?
What modifications exactly need to be done to re route the exhuast for rear exhuast??
What needs to be deleted from ebox and what all is needed to run the 1100 electrical wise??
How to remove and fit the 1100 in my x2 properly
Do I need to reinforce my x2 hull for this motor how to do soo??1581717242021719037093233947835.jpg15817173165694949219294122697480.jpg