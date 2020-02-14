 (HELP) kawi 1100 Stx jetski and SWAPPING the motor into my flatdecked x2 hull
  Today, 05:58 PM
    G.borrero
    G.borrero is online now
    PWCToday Newbie G.borrero's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    CALIFORNIA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    23
    Blog Entries
    1

    (HELP) kawi 1100 Stx jetski and SWAPPING the motor into my flatdecked x2 hull

    Hello pwc today so I just purchased a kawi 11000 stx and I want to put the 1100 in my x2 hull can you please help with a breakdown or procedure to help ease my removal and install to make this build as smooth as possible I already have a flat decked x2 hull ready for the 1100 break down the steps or tagg me in a guide you saw that would help me out

    Questions I have for you

    What exactly need to be done to the bed plate or motor mounts to have the right clearance for hod and engine ect??

    Will the x2 driveshaft work for the 1100 x2 engine?

    What modifications exactly need to be done to re route the exhuast for rear exhuast??

    What needs to be deleted from ebox and what all is needed to run the 1100 electrical wise??

    How to remove and fit the 1100 in my x2 properly

    Do I need to reinforce my x2 hull for this motor how to do soo??1581717242021719037093233947835.jpg15817173165694949219294122697480.jpg
  Today, 06:04 PM
    G.borrero
    G.borrero is online now
    PWCToday Newbie G.borrero's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    CALIFORNIA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    23
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: (HELP) kawi 1100 Stx jetski and SWAPPING the motor into my flatdecked x2 hull

    20200214_115054.jpg15817177414046622838810071656528.jpg15817177414046622838810071656528.jpg15817178104957881498965291892013.jpg
  Today, 06:06 PM
    G.borrero
    G.borrero is online now
    PWCToday Newbie G.borrero's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    CALIFORNIA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    23
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: (HELP) kawi 1100 Stx jetski and SWAPPING the motor into my flatdecked x2 hull

    I am ready to get this engine out and in my x2 hull asap please comment any info or knowledge u have with x2 1100 or someone who has built one that's willing to help me out to learn to build my own 1100 conversion x2 ski
  Today, 06:14 PM
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    56
    Posts
    9,073

    Re: (HELP) kawi 1100 Stx jetski and SWAPPING the motor into my flatdecked x2 hull

    Search "bruce in SB" he did an awesome 1100 swap into his x2.
  Today, 06:48 PM
    G.borrero
    G.borrero is online now
    PWCToday Newbie G.borrero's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    CALIFORNIA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    23
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: (HELP) kawi 1100 Stx jetski and SWAPPING the motor into my flatdecked x2 hull

    Will do thank you
