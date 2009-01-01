I purchased a 98 Yamaha gp1200 last season. Road it acouple yes without issues then my battery died while cranking at the boat ramp. Then a bunch of issues started after putting in a starter solenoid things started working ok but after one run I went to shut off the ski and it just kept running. Pulled the plug wires kept running until it shut off then kept blowing the fuse in the housing Everytime I hit the start button. Replaced all the spark plugs and wires caps stopped blowing the fuse. My question Is this season I want to eliminate possible issues what would be the best battery for these skis and would u recommend going through the whole harness with electrical grease to prevent possible water issues. Or any recommendations to do to these skis while it's out of the water. Thanks.