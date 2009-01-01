Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Electrical issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location delawre county Posts 10 Electrical issues I purchased a 98 Yamaha gp1200 last season. Road it acouple yes without issues then my battery died while cranking at the boat ramp. Then a bunch of issues started after putting in a starter solenoid things started working ok but after one run I went to shut off the ski and it just kept running. Pulled the plug wires kept running until it shut off then kept blowing the fuse in the housing Everytime I hit the start button. Replaced all the spark plugs and wires caps stopped blowing the fuse. My question Is this season I want to eliminate possible issues what would be the best battery for these skis and would u recommend going through the whole harness with electrical grease to prevent possible water issues. Or any recommendations to do to these skis while it's out of the water. Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

