 used yamaha 2014 should you buy???
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:47 PM #1
    garrie parsons
    garrie parsons is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    tenneessee
    Age
    52
    Posts
    1

    used yamaha 2014 should you buy???

    hi can anyone tell me if its worth buying a 2014 yamaha fx ho with 200 hous on it for $7000 ?????? how long should this engine last is it worth buying at that price ???
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:15 PM #2
    Crashcourse316
    Crashcourse316 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    MI
    Posts
    29

    Re: used yamaha 2014 should you buy???

    one with under half the hours for only a little more, one year older
    https://www.pwctrader.com/listing/20...-HO-5010106532

    Much newer, less hours
    https://www.pwctrader.com/listing/20...-HO-5010763952

    without researching the ski much or getting to see it I would say It looks slightly high to me. But that's with no details. Also I'm becoming Bias to standups....so just initial reaction is man I could get a lot of mods for my SN SJ
    Last edited by Crashcourse316; Today at 03:16 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 