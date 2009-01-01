|
used yamaha 2014 should you buy???
hi can anyone tell me if its worth buying a 2014 yamaha fx ho with 200 hous on it for $7000 ?????? how long should this engine last is it worth buying at that price ???
one with under half the hours for only a little more, one year older
https://www.pwctrader.com/listing/20...-HO-5010106532
Much newer, less hours
https://www.pwctrader.com/listing/20...-HO-5010763952
without researching the ski much or getting to see it I would say It looks slightly high to me. But that's with no details. Also I'm becoming Bias to standups....so just initial reaction is man I could get a lot of mods for my SN SJ
