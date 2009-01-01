Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650 X2 Light Mod Impeller of Choice #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 147 650 X2 Light Mod Impeller of Choice Ok guys, I need some advice here. I'll give you my setup (still coming together) and see what your thoughts are:



650sx motor with stock head running 135 psi each hole

Sudco racing 42mm carb with DG intake mani

42mm diverted exhaust manifold with Coffman full length pipe

RCJS intake grate



Now, what I want is good low end torque... I want this thing to jump out of the hole fast but I also want decent top end. I'm not a free styler but would like to have some snap for jumping boat wakes and maybe the occasional surf riding on the east coast (small waves)





I've been advised either the 10/16 or the 9/15 Hooker impellers. I've also read a lot about big hub swirl impellers. What are your thoughts?



Thanks! #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,446 Re: 650 X2 Light Mod Impeller of Choice Skat trak 8/16 standard or bump compression to 175 and skat 9/17 standard. All those big hub hookers and swirls will overload the motor. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Washington Age 27 Posts 43 Re: 650 X2 Light Mod Impeller of Choice For your build, the hooker 10/16 might be too aggressive. Maybe the 9/15, or even lower?



You could also save the money and buy an old school straight blade impeller, like a 15.5 or 8/16 small hub. A 750 swap would be best bang for buck.



If you're interested, I have a Solas Supra KA55 (15.5) straight blade impeller, 70$ shipped. Was just pulled from my X2, 180psi, 42mm stock exhaust, 40mm carb, ran great



GL! Last edited by Jbacon47; Today at 04:29 PM . 750sxi pro, 750ssxi, X2, 440/750 conversion, 650sx, 750sx #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 32 Posts 1,930 Re: 650 X2 Light Mod Impeller of Choice I like my straight skat 16 plenty.. pulls my 200 pound butt out of the water just about instantly, my ability to hold on is the only factor. Lots of top end to get where Im going fast. Running a mariner high comp head, 97 oct fuel, sbn 44, coffmans exhaust, lightened flywheel helps a lot with that low end snap.



Send the head and flywheel to Newmiller machine and start running that octane... its expensive stuff but hey its just paper they will print more of it.





