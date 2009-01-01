 650 X2 Light Mod Impeller of Choice
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 02:40 PM #1
    Shawtown_USA
    Shawtown_USA is online now
    PWCToday Regular Shawtown_USA's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Yucca Valley, CA
    Posts
    147

    650 X2 Light Mod Impeller of Choice

    Ok guys, I need some advice here. I'll give you my setup (still coming together) and see what your thoughts are:

    650sx motor with stock head running 135 psi each hole
    Sudco racing 42mm carb with DG intake mani
    42mm diverted exhaust manifold with Coffman full length pipe
    RCJS intake grate

    Now, what I want is good low end torque... I want this thing to jump out of the hole fast but I also want decent top end. I'm not a free styler but would like to have some snap for jumping boat wakes and maybe the occasional surf riding on the east coast (small waves)


    I've been advised either the 10/16 or the 9/15 Hooker impellers. I've also read a lot about big hub swirl impellers. What are your thoughts?

    Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:23 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,446

    Re: 650 X2 Light Mod Impeller of Choice

    Skat trak 8/16 standard or bump compression to 175 and skat 9/17 standard. All those big hub hookers and swirls will overload the motor.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:28 PM #3
    Jbacon47
    Jbacon47 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Jbacon47's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    27
    Posts
    43

    Re: 650 X2 Light Mod Impeller of Choice

    For your build, the hooker 10/16 might be too aggressive. Maybe the 9/15, or even lower?

    You could also save the money and buy an old school straight blade impeller, like a 15.5 or 8/16 small hub. A 750 swap would be best bang for buck.

    If you're interested, I have a Solas Supra KA55 (15.5) straight blade impeller, 70$ shipped. Was just pulled from my X2, 180psi, 42mm stock exhaust, 40mm carb, ran great

    GL!
    Last edited by Jbacon47; Today at 04:29 PM.
    750sxi pro, 750ssxi, X2, 440/750 conversion, 650sx, 750sx
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:25 PM #4
    jobrown
    jobrown is online now
    Top Dog jobrown's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Little Rock, AR
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,930

    Re: 650 X2 Light Mod Impeller of Choice

    I like my straight skat 16 plenty.. pulls my 200 pound butt out of the water just about instantly, my ability to hold on is the only factor. Lots of top end to get where Im going fast. Running a mariner high comp head, 97 oct fuel, sbn 44, coffmans exhaust, lightened flywheel helps a lot with that low end snap.

    Send the head and flywheel to Newmiller machine and start running that octane... its expensive stuff but hey its just paper they will print more of it.



    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. Jbacon47

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 