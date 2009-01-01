Ok guys, I need some advice here. I'll give you my setup (still coming together) and see what your thoughts are:
650sx motor with stock head running 135 psi each hole
Sudco racing 42mm carb with DG intake mani
42mm diverted exhaust manifold with Coffman full length pipe
RCJS intake grate
Now, what I want is good low end torque... I want this thing to jump out of the hole fast but I also want decent top end. I'm not a free styler but would like to have some snap for jumping boat wakes and maybe the occasional surf riding on the east coast (small waves)
I've been advised either the 10/16 or the 9/15 Hooker impellers. I've also read a lot about big hub swirl impellers. What are your thoughts?
Thanks!