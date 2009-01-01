Thread: 550 a/m goodies

 550 a/m goodies
  Today, 12:47 PM
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    no longer in the 550 game so its time to get rid of what i have left. pics will come this evening

    -coffman waterbox-$75 shipped
    -ocjs 5.5 oversized tank with pickups, clearish in color, turfed on bottom-$160 shipped
    -lightened js550 driveshaft and bearing box. will need new bearings and seals- $80 shipped
    -blueprinted js550 pump and wear ring. has a spot on one of the veins where a rock chipped it. was repaired with tig welder. did not affect performance at all. will need new ---bearings and seals. $80 shipped
    -jetsport full pipe exhaust manifold. polished- $60 shipped
    -riva 0 degree bars- $60 shipped
    -750/800 quicksteer turn plate with newish bushings- $30 shipped.

    all prices are obo as well.
