Thread: 550 a/m goodies

|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
550 a/m goodies
no longer in the 550 game so its time to get rid of what i have left. pics will come this evening
-coffman waterbox-$75 shipped
-ocjs 5.5 oversized tank with pickups, clearish in color, turfed on bottom-$160 shipped
-lightened js550 driveshaft and bearing box. will need new bearings and seals- $80 shipped
-blueprinted js550 pump and wear ring. has a spot on one of the veins where a rock chipped it. was repaired with tig welder. did not affect performance at all. will need new ---bearings and seals. $80 shipped
-jetsport full pipe exhaust manifold. polished- $60 shipped
-riva 0 degree bars- $60 shipped
-750/800 quicksteer turn plate with newish bushings- $30 shipped.
all prices are obo as well.
Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 12:48 PM.
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Bionic racing
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules