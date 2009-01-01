Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 a/m goodies #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 36 Posts 3,339 550 a/m goodies no longer in the 550 game so its time to get rid of what i have left. pics will come this evening



-coffman waterbox-$75 shipped

-ocjs 5.5 oversized tank with pickups, clearish in color, turfed on bottom-$160 shipped

-lightened js550 driveshaft and bearing box. will need new bearings and seals- $80 shipped

-blueprinted js550 pump and wear ring. has a spot on one of the veins where a rock chipped it. was repaired with tig welder. did not affect performance at all. will need new ---bearings and seals. $80 shipped

-jetsport full pipe exhaust manifold. polished- $60 shipped

-riva 0 degree bars- $60 shipped

-750/800 quicksteer turn plate with newish bushings- $30 shipped.



all prices are obo as well. Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 12:48 PM .



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Bionic racing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules