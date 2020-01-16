|
Yamaha SuperJet 701 - Final Year Edition
Let´s start with a few pictures of my new buildup. Because Yamaha is stopping the Superjet manufacturing nothing makes more sense to build it up as an "Final Year Edition 2020"
The Jetski was bought in Vienna (Austria - Europe) a few weeks ago. Let´s start:
DSC_0183.JPG DSC_0191.JPG
DSC_0185.JPG DSC_0187.JPG DSC_0189.JPG
DSC_0193.JPG
First step is to disassemble the Ski
20200116_164438.jpg
So let´s have a look on the planned design - the sticker-kit was ordered at http://www.pwcgraphics.com
20200116_164514.jpg
Next step: sanding the complete hull and do some cosmetics
Attachment 556408 Attachment 556409
Yes - the stickers arrived - thanks alot!
Attachment 556410
