 Yamaha SuperJet 701 - Final Year Edition
  Today, 09:25 AM
    s3b0
    s3b0 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie s3b0's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Germany - Ingolstadt
    Posts
    50

    Yamaha SuperJet 701 - Final Year Edition

    Let´s start with a few pictures of my new buildup. Because Yamaha is stopping the Superjet manufacturing nothing makes more sense to build it up as an "Final Year Edition 2020"
    The Jetski was bought in Vienna (Austria - Europe) a few weeks ago. Let´s start:
    DSC_0183.JPG DSC_0191.JPG
    DSC_0185.JPG DSC_0187.JPG DSC_0189.JPG
    DSC_0193.JPG
    Last edited by s3b0; Today at 09:33 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:27 AM
    s3b0
    s3b0 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie s3b0's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Germany - Ingolstadt
    Posts
    50

    Re: Yamaha SuperJet 701 - Final Year Edition

    First step is to disassemble the Ski

    20200116_164438.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:29 AM
    s3b0
    s3b0 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie s3b0's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Germany - Ingolstadt
    Posts
    50

    Re: Yamaha SuperJet 701 - Final Year Edition

    So let´s have a look on the planned design - the sticker-kit was ordered at http://www.pwcgraphics.com

    20200116_164514.jpg
    Last edited by s3b0; Today at 09:40 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:32 AM
    s3b0
    s3b0 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie s3b0's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Germany - Ingolstadt
    Posts
    50

    Re: Yamaha SuperJet 701 - Final Year Edition

    During the stickers are in production, I started cutting out the footholds

    Attachment 556399 Attachment 556400
    Attachment 556401 Attachment 556402
    Attachment 556403
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:35 AM
    s3b0
    s3b0 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie s3b0's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Germany - Ingolstadt
    Posts
    50

    Re: Yamaha SuperJet 701 - Final Year Edition

    Fitting in the footholds with glue and rivets
    Attachment 556404 Attachment 556405 Attachment 556406 Attachment 556407
    Last edited by s3b0; Today at 09:35 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:37 AM
    s3b0
    s3b0 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie s3b0's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Germany - Ingolstadt
    Posts
    50

    Re: Yamaha SuperJet 701 - Final Year Edition

    Next step: sanding the complete hull and do some cosmetics
    Attachment 556408 Attachment 556409
    Last edited by s3b0; Today at 09:39 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:38 AM
    s3b0
    s3b0 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie s3b0's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Germany - Ingolstadt
    Posts
    50

    Re: Yamaha SuperJet 701 - Final Year Edition

    Yes - the stickers arrived - thanks alot!

    Attachment 556410
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
