Im new to the sport. Last weekend, I scouted out a new to me COE park. There is a sign posted in the parking lot, warning that Zebra mussel are known to be in the lake. Should I avoid this lake this summer? Im sure while Im cruising the lake at 30 - 40, they cant cling to my PWC. The only time Im stationary is while launching or loading. If I inspect my craft after being on the lake, should I be ok?