Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SN SJ Hood Hardware - Front Parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location San Pedro, CA Age 41 Posts 392 SN SJ Hood Hardware - Front Parts I took the hood off my 93 Square nose Yamaha Superjet and modified the air baffles and was going to have the hood painted but later changed my mind...

Now I can’t find the Hardware for the hood- so I especially need the two brackets/stoppers with the little backing plates? on the inside for the front part of the hood...

If anyone has at least the parts for the front of the hood that would be awesome!

Parts 15 and 17 in the pic...

Thanks!!24B23773-029B-4C9D-87F4-4C065D69741D.png90999EF3-9FE0-421F-A0C6-C46181FFD3E7.jpeg

'97 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'95 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100

'93 Yamaha SuperJet 650 w/Coffmanss sizzler exhaust w/box, westcoast head, skat-trak, worx dominator, etc...

'93 Kawasaki 750SX w/Coffman's rocket mod pipe, mikuni, skat-trak, worx, etc...

'03 Yamaha gp1300r w/d-plate, chip...



