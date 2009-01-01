 SN SJ Hood Hardware - Front Parts
  Today, 08:48 PM
    kev78
    SN SJ Hood Hardware - Front Parts

    I took the hood off my 93 Square nose Yamaha Superjet and modified the air baffles and was going to have the hood painted but later changed my mind...
    Now I can’t find the Hardware for the hood- so I especially need the two brackets/stoppers with the little backing plates? on the inside for the front part of the hood...
    If anyone has at least the parts for the front of the hood that would be awesome!
    Parts 15 and 17 in the pic...
    Thanks!!24B23773-029B-4C9D-87F4-4C065D69741D.png90999EF3-9FE0-421F-A0C6-C46181FFD3E7.jpeg
