 FS- 38mm Keihin Carb and manifolds (up pull)
    FS- 38mm Keihin Carb and manifolds (up pull)

    Excellent condition Keihin 38mm up pull carb and two manifolds. The black manifold is an OEM that has been opened up to 38m. The green is an OEM 38m, needs thread repair in one hole.


    $100 shipped for all three.
