Hello everyone,
Im starting a multi-day offshore jet ski adventure company that will operate in Washington State, British Columbia, and Alaska.
Im looking for a business partner who can potentially offset some of my weaknesses. More specifically, someone mechanically inclined, or potentially someone with digital marketing skills. I would prefer a 50/50 partnership but Im flexible.
I currently live in Washington State and previously lived in southeast Alaska. I have boating and personal watercraft experience over many years but my professional life has been in the banking/legal field.
If you are interested, it would be great to hear from you. Serious inquiries only. You would need to be ready to participate in the business by this spring or summer.
Thanks for your time.