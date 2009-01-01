Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Partner Wanted for Offshore Jet Ski Business - Washington State #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Washington State Age 40 Posts 1 Partner Wanted for Offshore Jet Ski Business - Washington State Hello everyone,



Im starting a multi-day offshore jet ski adventure company that will operate in Washington State, British Columbia, and Alaska.



Im looking for a business partner who can potentially offset some of my weaknesses. More specifically, someone mechanically inclined, or potentially someone with digital marketing skills. I would prefer a 50/50 partnership but Im flexible.



I currently live in Washington State and previously lived in southeast Alaska. I have boating and personal watercraft experience over many years but my professional life has been in the banking/legal field.



If you are interested, it would be great to hear from you. Serious inquiries only. You would need to be ready to participate in the business by this spring or summer.



Thanks for your time. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,096 Blog Entries 1 Re: Partner Wanted for Offshore Jet Ski Business - Washington State What are the insurance costs on a ride like that? triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules