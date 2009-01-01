 Partner Wanted for Offshore Jet Ski Business - Washington State
  Today, 12:03 PM
    Isolated
    Isolated is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Location
    Washington State
    Age
    40
    Posts
    1

    Partner Wanted for Offshore Jet Ski Business - Washington State

    Hello everyone,

    Im starting a multi-day offshore jet ski adventure company that will operate in Washington State, British Columbia, and Alaska.

    Im looking for a business partner who can potentially offset some of my weaknesses. More specifically, someone mechanically inclined, or potentially someone with digital marketing skills. I would prefer a 50/50 partnership but Im flexible.

    I currently live in Washington State and previously lived in southeast Alaska. I have boating and personal watercraft experience over many years but my professional life has been in the banking/legal field.

    If you are interested, it would be great to hear from you. Serious inquiries only. You would need to be ready to participate in the business by this spring or summer.

    Thanks for your time.
  Today, 04:45 PM
    Quinc
    Quinc is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Location
    NorCal
    Posts
    2,096
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Partner Wanted for Offshore Jet Ski Business - Washington State

    What are the insurance costs on a ride like that?
    triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm.
