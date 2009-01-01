Hey all, I'm new on here. Just a teenage guy trying to get into the seemingly dying sport of standup jetskiing. I have been riding since I was like 10 and love these silly things. So a few questions. Is a 650sx hull worth time and money into trying to make it playful? (Wake jumping, 180/360, barrel roll(?))Or do I buy a SN Superjet? My dilemma is budget (hence the name). So what is the general consensus on the 650sx hull in general and any cheap alternatives like an SN even though they aren't really cheap?
Thanks guys.