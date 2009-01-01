Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New guy / Some questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Midwest Posts 1 New guy / Some questions Hey all, I'm new on here. Just a teenage guy trying to get into the seemingly dying sport of standup jetskiing. I have been riding since I was like 10 and love these silly things. So a few questions. Is a 650sx hull worth time and money into trying to make it playful? (Wake jumping, 180/360, barrel roll(?))Or do I buy a SN Superjet? My dilemma is budget (hence the name). So what is the general consensus on the 650sx hull in general and any cheap alternatives like an SN even though they aren't really cheap?

Thanks guys. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules