 Seadoo 951 starter teeth
  Yesterday, 10:11 PM
    Jdubg1981
    Join Date
    Nov 2019
    Location
    Florida
    Age
    38
    Posts
    2

    Seadoo 951 starter teeth

    OK boys, I have been reading on this website quite a bit but this is one of my first posts. I got this used 99 ski with 55 hours on it about six months ago and havent stopped working on it since. I put 20 hours on it since getting it myself and probably three times that working on it...LOL par for the course I know, anyway ... so my latest project is the starter drive adapter or the Bendix went out and I have the mag cover all pulled off and I find i diagnosed the problem correctly, but from everything I have read I should not replace the starter with aftermarket, the consensus is one should rebuild it...since it is a factory OEM starter and the aftermarket ones are crap...BUT, the rebuild kits do not come with the armature that has the gear teeth on it. should I replace the starter with an aftermarket one to try and save the gears on my new Bendix? Im torn as to whether just leave it alone or what to do... I already went through the trouble of getting a used OEM Bendix I dont want to mesh an aftermarket starter on there now
