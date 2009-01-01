Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 951 starter teeth #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location Florida Age 38 Posts 2 Seadoo 951 starter teeth OK boys, I have been reading on this website quite a bit but this is one of my first posts. I got this used 99 ski with 55 hours on it about six months ago and havent stopped working on it since. I put 20 hours on it since getting it myself and probably three times that working on it...LOL par for the course I know, anyway ... so my latest project is the starter drive adapter or the Bendix went out and I have the mag cover all pulled off and I find i diagnosed the problem correctly, but from everything I have read I should not replace the starter with aftermarket, the consensus is one should rebuild it...since it is a factory OEM starter and the aftermarket ones are crap...BUT, the rebuild kits do not come with the armature that has the gear teeth on it. should I replace the starter with an aftermarket one to try and save the gears on my new Bendix? Im torn as to whether just leave it alone or what to do... I already went through the trouble of getting a used OEM Bendix I dont want to mesh an aftermarket starter on there now Attached Images 479AAFDD-67BA-469E-842E-CA0A0448CA66.jpeg (1.88 MB, 4 views)

