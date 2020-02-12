Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster Factory Pipe Mod $800 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2010 Location Northcentral PA Age 46 Posts 72 Waveblaster Factory Pipe Mod $800 Complete Mod setup. Chamber has original finish and original brackets. There is 1 small dent the size of a quarter on bottom of pipe and its in the pics. The chamber also has minor blemishes and is not perfect. Manifold threads are good. Had it sandblasted and checked for cracks and its good. All the screws turn and threads are good. When i got the headpipe the PO had stripped the paint and polished the pipe. It was looking faded and stained so I had it sandblasted, checked and painted black. Lord mount are included and nice. The lower bracket is also very nice. Also includes the the coupler, clamps, bolts and tee. Ready to bolt on and run. Everything is there. Shipping is not included in price, but I will ship for actual cost. Paypal is fine if you pay fees or we can be friends.20200212_105909.jpg20200212_105759.jpg20200212_105819.jpg20200212_105830.jpg20200212_105805.jpg20200212_105749.jpg20200212_105743.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

