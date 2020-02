Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Cavitation #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2012 Location Ne pa Age 56 Posts 76 Blog Entries 1 Cavitation 650sx seemed to have slowed down in the last couple of years. Could the pump be worn out. Pics show etching on pump cone and impeller or could it be something else. R&d top loader grate, stock pump(1991), solas supra15/20, pjs nozzle 8A10F98D-161C-4AD9-A8B7-16EE81D354E9.jpegD647FC9A-A500-42AC-BD4E-DB4E1AB6D280.jpeg329A213A-BF03-4459-A3D9-53CEBD6C7D31.jpeg5AF36176-A992-46B6-A63F-4A99125B54CA.jpeg #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 684 Re: Cavitation Those marks on the impeller appear to be too "regular" in shape to caused by cavitation. They look more like a light touch with a small grinder. The other photos are not clear enough to say for sure, but what I see looks more like minor corrosion.



You would expect to see a more random, and more severe pitting with cavitation as the forces tend to be more localized, then dissipate as they disuse across the surface from the initial point where the bubbles were created.



This is what cavitation looks like. It is not always on the tip, sometimes at the root.



Cavitation.jpg



John 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them) #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2012 Location Ne pa Age 56 Posts 76 Blog Entries 1 Re: Cavitation 91AC6450-F915-4F1A-A524-739D45FAC18C.jpegNope not grinder marks owned an operated the ski since new 1991 all aftermarket parts bought and installed by me here is another pic of impeller touched up leading edge 3 years ago but etching grew another 1/3 longer since Last edited by 1991pjs; Today at 06:47 PM . #4 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 684 Re: Cavitation can you give us a better photo, that one cannot be enlarged enough to show details 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules