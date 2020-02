Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 Mariner rec head 185 psi #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 42 Posts 609 650 Mariner rec head 185 psi Mariner 185 psi ( on a good 650 ) aftermarket head. Good condition. $100 shipped to the 48. Iíll have pictures up tomorrow, but can text some now 920-277-4647 2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.



1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.



1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think



1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare. #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 42 Posts 609 Re: 650 Mariner rec head 185 psi picturesmariner head.jpgmariner head 2.jpg 2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.



